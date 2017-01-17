CNY teachers 'unified' at Women's Mar...

CNY teachers 'unified' at Women's March on Washington

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Mary Patroulis says she has taken part in lot of marches in her life, but she never experienced anything like today's Women's March on Washington . Patroulis, a librarian at Fayetteville-Manlius High School, joined more than a half-million people in a protest march, only a day after Donald Trump became the nation's 45th president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Jan 20 Kony 2
Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14) Jan 19 Regger 2
Cougar bars Jan 18 Anon 1
Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11) Jan 17 Rhonda ashby 35
IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi... Jan 17 Bev Kane 1
Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year Jan 15 Gotcha 2
SPCA robbery Jan 15 Elaine 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Onondaga County was issued at January 22 at 8:40PM EST

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,156,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC