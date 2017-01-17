CNY teachers 'unified' at Women's March on Washington
Mary Patroulis says she has taken part in lot of marches in her life, but she never experienced anything like today's Women's March on Washington . Patroulis, a librarian at Fayetteville-Manlius High School, joined more than a half-million people in a protest march, only a day after Donald Trump became the nation's 45th president.
Read more at The Post-Standard.
