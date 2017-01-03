CNY school superintendent 'very interested' in running for Syracuse mayor
Syracuse City Hall, as seen from the tower of the Syracuse Savings Bank building. Laura Lavine, who made headlines when she agreed to become LaFayette schools superintendent at a $30,000 annual salary, said today she is "very interested" in running for mayor of Syracuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|Mon
|bruceysROCbuddy
|3
|This Darlene Johnson
|Jan 1
|Heard of DSJ
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|Dec 28
|Misc
|1
|Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|Claudette Jackson
|18
|Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10)
|Dec 25
|Ho Le Kahw
|2
|Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ...
|Dec 25
|Yallasport
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC