Clinton Square Offering Free Ice Skating
If you love hitting the ice to do some skating, especially outdoors, then the Clinton Square rink in Syracuse is the place to be this winter. Syracuse City Officials have announced that the Clinton Square Rink will be free to skaters every Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for the rest of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Jan 6
|WatchOutForScams
|30
|TJ Saya (Sep '11)
|Jan 4
|Jenny
|5
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|Jan 2
|bruceysROCbuddy
|3
|This Darlene Johnson
|Jan 1
|Heard of DSJ
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|Dec 28
|Misc
|1
|Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|Claudette Jackson
|18
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC