Catholic Charities: Trump order halts 220 refugees approved for Syracuse move

President Donald Trump's order Friday to halt refugee resettlement in the United States for at least four months strikes a blow to 220 refugees already approved for a move to Syracuse this year, according to Catholic Charities of Onondaga County. "They have endured years of persecution and, in some cases, torture, only to find their hopes of freedom dashed by the stroke of a pen," Catholic Charities Executive Director Michael Melara said in a statement Friday.

