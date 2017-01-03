Canadian offensive lineman Patrick Davis signs with Syracuse football
Canadian offensive lineman Patrick Davis has signed his financial aid agreement to enroll at Syracuse University this spring, SU Athletics announced on Thursday. Davis becomes the fourth recruit to ink with the Orange this cycle, joining linebacker Nadarius Fagan as well as two junior college prospects in tight end Ravian Pierce and linebacker Ryan Guthrie.
