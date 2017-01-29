Cameras capture terrifying moment truck crashes into bus
Video from cameras on board a Centro bus in Syracuse, New York shows the dramatic moment a truck crashed through the side of the bus last week. Passengers can be seen reacting to the oncoming truck in the bus' surveillance video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|Sun
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Sue eaton
|Sat
|William
|1
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Jan 24
|Subie
|4
|Kasson Place Apartments on James Street (Oct '14)
|Jan 19
|Regger
|2
|Cougar bars
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Rhonda ashby
|35
|IM LOOKING FOR MY LOST cousin.Please help me fi...
|Jan 17
|Bev Kane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC