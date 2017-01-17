Bomb threat at Jewish Community Center in DeWitt is 'despicable and disruptive'; director says
When a bomb threat against the Jewish Community Center of Syracuse was received by telephone this morning, the receptionist followed security protocol, hitting a special panic button, according to JCC Executive Director Marci Erlebacher. Staff evacuated all 200 to 250 people from the center, Erlebacher said.
