Best Syracuse basketball (men and women) performances in Carrier Dome history
Syracuse University women's basketball guard Alexis Peterson put on a show for the Carrier Dome ages against North Carolina State on Thursday night. Her 45 points was a record by a Syracuse women's player and the most ever scored by a male or female SU player in the Dome.
