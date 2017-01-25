'Baywatch' movie billboards use weather data to target Syracuse with hot message

Adweek reports Paramount Pictures are promoting the upcoming film with a series of digital billboards targeting 16 markets with cold weather, including Syracuse. They feature larger-than-life pictures of cast members Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandria Daddario, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera and Priyanka Chopra in skimpy bathing suits with a winter background.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.