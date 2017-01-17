Anti-abortion protesters to march in Syracuse on Trump's first day in office
Protesters will gather Saturday for the annual Syracuse March for Life, marking 44 years since the Supreme Court's decision in Roe vs. Wade, overturning state laws banning abortion. The group sponsoring the event, Syracuse Right to Life Association, noted the march will take place on President Donald Trump's first full day in office.
