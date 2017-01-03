Annual Martin Luther King Jr. coat and food drive in Syracuse remembers leader with service
On Monday, the day the nation marks Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, hundreds of people in Central New York will be pitching in to help others. The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will be at the Southwest Community Center this year.
