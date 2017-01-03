Annual Martin Luther King Jr. coat an...

Annual Martin Luther King Jr. coat and food drive in Syracuse remembers leader with service

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

On Monday, the day the nation marks Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, hundreds of people in Central New York will be pitching in to help others. The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will be at the Southwest Community Center this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lottery 7 hr Wondering 1
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) 19 hr mally 31
Tyler parmeter Mon Jenny 1
Reclaim New York Mon Reclaim New York 1
Freaky women Mon Felch _you 4
TJ Saya (Sep '11) Jan 4 Jenny 5
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) Jan 2 bruceysROCbuddy 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,001 • Total comments across all topics: 277,800,167

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC