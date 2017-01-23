After decommitting from Syracuse football, 3-star WR Josh Palmer pledges to Tennessee
Eleven days after decommitting from Syracuse football, St. Thomas Aquinas High School wide receiver Josh Palmer announced his pledge to Tennessee. Thankful for the help and support put into this decision.
