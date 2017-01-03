Accused robber, retaliating shooter nearly in court on same day after deadly encounter
Onondaga County's chief homicide prosecutor had two cases scheduled today in the same court: an alleged armed robber and the resident accused of firing back after the robbery, killing another man. Martell Derby, 36, was killed in the April 18 confrontation on Ash Street in Syracuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|Fred flintstone
|29
|TJ Saya (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Jenny
|5
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|Jan 2
|bruceysROCbuddy
|3
|This Darlene Johnson
|Jan 1
|Heard of DSJ
|1
|Wow, SU wont even be .500 this year
|Jan 1
|Gotcha
|1
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|Dec 28
|Misc
|1
|Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|Claudette Jackson
|18
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC