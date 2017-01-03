71 pleas in 'Smackdown' drug bust; 1 man going to trial for 10,500 bags of heroin
After the dust settled on the state's "Operation Smackdown" drug busts in Central New York, more than 70 people had pleaded guilty or agreed to plead to everything from trafficking to conspiracy. Only one man, Luis Rivera, of Syracuse, had rejected plea offers from the state Attorney General's Office.
Read more at The Post-Standard.
