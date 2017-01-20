2017 SAMMYs: One day left to submit records for Syracuse Area Music Awards
The two-day event celebrates and recognizes the outstanding talent of local musicians, and the achievements of industry professionals with Syracuse roots. The first SAMMYs took place in 1993.
