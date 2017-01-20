2017 Post-Standard Masters bowling to...

2017 Post-Standard Masters bowling tournament entry form

The 58th Post-Standard Masters men's bowling tournament gets under way with qualifiers on Feb. 11 and 12 at AMF Strike 'n Spare. You can sign up for the tournament by printing the registration form and mailing it in with your entry fee to P.O. Box 239 East Syracuse, NY 13057.

