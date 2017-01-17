17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Food and Clothing Drive in Syracuse
The 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Food and Clothing Drive was held at at the Southwest Community Center in Syracuse, Jan. 16th 2017. Many clothing items were donated and sorted for those in need and the big push was giving 5 winter coats to each of the 21 Syracuse elementary schools totaling 105 winter coats..
