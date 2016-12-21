UConn hires former Syracuse assistant Randy Edsall as head coach for second time
Connecticut hired Randy Edsall to lead its football program for the second time on Wednesday, according to various media reports. Syracuse is scheduled to host the Huskies in 2018.
