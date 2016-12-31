Tyus Battle available for Syracuse's ACC opener despite walking boot
Syracuse Orange freshman Tyus Battle was spotted on Friday wearing a walking boot at Destiny USA in Syracuse, a source told TNIAAM. Despite all of this, SU Athletics spokesman Pete Moore told TNIAAM that Tyus hasn't missed a practice and is available to play in the Orange's ACC opener against Boston College on Sunday.
