Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: St. John's killed Syracuse. Now what?
Well, we picked a terrible day to jump back onto the podcast. Syracuse Orange basketball is in full meltdown mode, and we talk about that, though also try to avoid it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
