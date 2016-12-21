Tax deal sought for $43 million redevelopment of former Nynex building in Syracuse
A Brooklyn real estate investor is seeking tax breaks for his proposed $43 million redevelopment of the long-vacant former Nynex building into apartments, and retail and office space. Isaac Jacobowitz has applied to the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency for an exemption, valued at $1.3 million, from sales taxes on construction materials and mortgage recording tax exemption valued at $300,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
