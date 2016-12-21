Syracuse peregrine falcon pair will b...

Syracuse peregrine falcon pair will be home for Christmas on various buildings

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Post-Standard

Pigott, the female peregrine falcon that calls Syracuse her home, won't have access to her nesting box this Christmas. The two adult peregrine falcons that nest in downtown Syracuse will be home for Christmas - but not in their nesting box.

