Syracuse mayor joins 30 others urging Obama to further protect immigrants

Mayor Stephanie Miner today joined 30 other mayors and local officials urging President Barack Obama during his final weeks in office to beef up support for certain undocumented immigrants, especially those who arrived as children. The mayors declared their support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was instituted by Obama in 2012 and currently protects more than 740,000 immigrants from deportation.

