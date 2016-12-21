Syracuse man wanted since 2015 across NY, PA found, deputies say

After more than a year avoiding persecution, a man who had been stealing parts off of cars at dealerships across central New York and parts of Pennsylvania in 2015 is now facing charges, the Cortland County Sheriff's Office announced today. Officials with a Cortlandville car dealership called authorities in February 2015 after wheels and tires were stolen off pickup trucks that were on display, deputies said.

