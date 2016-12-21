Syracuse man gets 25 years in prison for stabbing naked victim to death over woman

A Syracuse man was sentenced to 25 years in prison today after being convicted of stabbing another man to death after a dispute over a woman. Daniel Jones, 31, was staying at the Catholic Charities homeless shelter in May 2015 when he got into an argument with victim Gary Paris Jr. There were no punches thrown and the two separated, prosecutor Melinda McGunnigle said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.