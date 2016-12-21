Syracuse man gets 25 years in prison for stabbing naked victim to death over woman
A Syracuse man was sentenced to 25 years in prison today after being convicted of stabbing another man to death after a dispute over a woman. Daniel Jones, 31, was staying at the Catholic Charities homeless shelter in May 2015 when he got into an argument with victim Gary Paris Jr. There were no punches thrown and the two separated, prosecutor Melinda McGunnigle said today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busty strip club girls?
|19 hr
|Cho Seung Hoi
|2
|Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again
|19 hr
|Oxkox
|2
|Adult World - Megan (Feb '11)
|19 hr
|Gookmoot
|9
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|20 hr
|Tracy
|8
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Good fella
|32
|Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14)
|Dec 19
|Irene Miller
|17
|Slain transgender people remembered (Nov '09)
|Dec 19
|Wondering
|92
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC