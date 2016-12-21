Syracuse Housing Authority plan uses I-81 project to resurrect city center, combat poverty
Officials in charge of Syracuse's public housing are developing a plan that they hope will entice middle-income residents to move into and bring new life to a low-income neighborhood that has existed for decades in the shadow of Interstate 81. The plan would attack the area's poverty, high-crime rate and isolation from basic services such as a grocery store, library and other staples of city life. About 1,400 of the Syracuse Housing Authority's 2,340 public-housing households are in a 27-block area in the city's center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Claudette Jackson
|18
|Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|Ho Le Kahw
|2
|Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ...
|Sun
|Yallasport
|3
|Busty strip club girls?
|Dec 23
|Cho Seung Hoi
|2
|Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again
|Dec 23
|Oxkox
|2
|Adult World - Megan (Feb '11)
|Dec 23
|Gookmoot
|9
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Dec 23
|Tracy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC