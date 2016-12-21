Syracuse Housing Authority plan uses ...

Syracuse Housing Authority plan uses I-81 project to resurrect city center, combat poverty

Officials in charge of Syracuse's public housing are developing a plan that they hope will entice middle-income residents to move into and bring new life to a low-income neighborhood that has existed for decades in the shadow of Interstate 81. The plan would attack the area's poverty, high-crime rate and isolation from basic services such as a grocery store, library and other staples of city life. About 1,400 of the Syracuse Housing Authority's 2,340 public-housing households are in a 27-block area in the city's center.

