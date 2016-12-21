Syracuse hospitals see increase in births
St. Joseph's Hospital recorded its 2,000th baby delivery of 2016 on Christmas Eve, more deliveries than it has seen in nearly a decade. Andrew Hart was born to parents Mary and Jeffrey Hart of Cicero at 4:24 a.m. on Saturday.
