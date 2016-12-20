Syracuse football tight end Kendall M...

Syracuse football tight end Kendall Moore will transfer

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Another Syracuse football senior will look to play his fifth and final year elsewhere, as tight end Kendall Moore announced his intention to transfer Monday night on social media. It was the best of times playing for @CuseFootball ,but i have officially made the decision to transfer for my fifth year of eligibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10) Sun Ho Le Kahw 2
News Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ... Sun Yallasport 3
Busty strip club girls? Dec 23 Cho Seung Hoi 2
Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again Dec 23 Oxkox 2
Adult World - Megan (Feb '11) Dec 23 Gookmoot 9
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Dec 23 Tracy 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,364,746

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC