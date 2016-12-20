Syracuse football tight end Kendall Moore will transfer
Another Syracuse football senior will look to play his fifth and final year elsewhere, as tight end Kendall Moore announced his intention to transfer Monday night on social media. It was the best of times playing for @CuseFootball ,but i have officially made the decision to transfer for my fifth year of eligibility.
