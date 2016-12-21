Syracuse football recruiting: 2018 Connecticut linebacker Dillon Harris excited for visit
While Syracuse football works to reshape its roster this offseason, the coaching staff also has an eye on the future. Class of 2018 linebacker Dillon Harris said he's in regular contact with SU defensive coordinator Brian Ward and has an unofficial visit scheduled for Jan. 14. And Harris, a junior at Bloomfield High School, likes what he's hearing.
