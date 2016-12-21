Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million top-to-bottom renovation
There are 3 comments on the The Post-Standard story from 13 hrs ago, titled Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million top-to-bottom renovation. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:
The roof of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Syracuse leaks so badly maintenance workers have to mop up puddles off the floor whenever there's a heavy rain. Decades of wind, rain and freezing temperatures have worn the face off St. Joseph on a statue looking out on Columbus Circle from above the cathedral's front door.
