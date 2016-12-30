Syracuse basketball recruiting: Orange offer elite 2018 guard Brandon Slater
The Syracuse Orange have extended a scholarship offer to class of 2018 four-star guard Brandon Slater, according to his Twitter account. Slater, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, attends Paul VI Catholic in Virginia - the same school as current SU point guard Frank Howard.
