Syracuse basketball recruiting: Orange offer elite 2018 guard Brandon Slater

The Syracuse Orange have extended a scholarship offer to class of 2018 four-star guard Brandon Slater, according to his Twitter account. Slater, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, attends Paul VI Catholic in Virginia - the same school as current SU point guard Frank Howard.

