Syracuse basketball recruiting: Jordan Tucker eliminates Orange from list
Class of 2017 prospect Jordan Tucker has eliminated Syracuse from his recruitment and is down to Indiana and Villanova, according to Indiana's Scout site. The 6-foot-7 wing moved to Georgia at the end of summer due to a family member receiving a new job.
