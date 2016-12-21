Syracuse agency delays vote on $1.7 million tax break for student apartments

The Syracuse Industrial Development Agency postponed a vote Tuesday on $1.7 million in tax exemptions for a proposed $66.6 million student apartment project near Syracuse University. The agency agreed to put the vote off until January after member Donald Schoenwald said he wanted more time to consider the request from BVSHSSF Syracuse LLC, an affiliate of Peak Campus , of Atlanta, Ga., the country's second largest privately-owned student housing company.

