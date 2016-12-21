Robin Givens bundles up to film 'Super Fly' remake in cold Syracuse

Robin Givens started filming an upcoming "Super Fly" remake in Syracuse Thursday, as a lake effect snow storm threatened much of Central New York with cold weather. Photos from the production show the 52-year-old actress, best known for starring in TV's "Head of the Class" and Eddie Murphy's 1992 film "Boomerang," bundled up to shoot scenes for " Priest the Lost Son ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.