Robin Givens bundles up to film 'Supe...

Robin Givens bundles up to film 'Super Fly' remake in cold Syracuse

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Robin Givens started filming an upcoming "Super Fly" remake in Syracuse Thursday, as a lake effect snow storm threatened much of Central New York with cold weather. Photos from the production show the 52-year-old actress, best known for starring in TV's "Head of the Class" and Eddie Murphy's 1992 film "Boomerang," bundled up to shoot scenes for " Priest the Lost Son ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson Wed Misc 1
Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14) Dec 27 Claudette Jackson 18
News Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10) Dec 25 Ho Le Kahw 2
News Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ... Dec 25 Yallasport 3
Busty strip club girls? Dec 23 Cho Seung Hoi 2
Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again Dec 23 Oxkox 2
Adult World - Megan (Feb '11) Dec 23 Gookmoot 9
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Onondaga County was issued at December 30 at 3:50AM EST

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Serena Williams
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,414 • Total comments across all topics: 277,452,647

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC