Police: Driver Killed In I-81 Crash Was Long Island Woman
State police say the motorist killed in a collision on a central New York interstate highway was a Long Island woman whose vehicle had run out of gas. Troopers say a tractor-trailer was traveling north on Interstate 81 around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday when it slammed into a car that was stopped in the driving lane with the lights off in the Cortland County town of Virgil, 35 miles south of Syracuse.
