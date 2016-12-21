Planned car dealership campus in Syracuse gets $2.5 million tax break

A proposed campus of car dealerships at the intersection of Hiawatha Boulevard West and State Fair Boulevard will receive $2.5 million in tax exemptions from the city. The Syracuse Industrial Development Agency has approved property tax breaks valued at $1.7 million over 10 years, a sales tax exemption on construction materials, worth $661,742, and a mortgage recording tax exemption valued at $102,000 for the dealership campus planned by Maguire Family Limited Partnership.

