Onondaga County's longest serving leg...

Onondaga County's longest serving legislator says farewell:...

Wednesday Dec 21

A retiring Onondaga County Legislator decried the partisan political nature of county government today as she concluded her final meeting in office. Legislator Kathy Rapp served in her last legislative session Tuesday afternoon.

