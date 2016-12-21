'Mary Poppins' most famous word and its ties to Syracuse
Jonathan Burke and Emily Brockway and company in the Syracuse Stage / Department of Drama production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins. The play is currently running at Syracuse Stage until Jan. 8, and last week the actor Dick Van Dyke, who played the chimney sweeper Bert in Disney's 1964 film, announced he has been given a cameo in the 2018 reboot of the film starring Emily Blunt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|Wed
|Misc
|1
|Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|Claudette Jackson
|18
|Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10)
|Dec 25
|Ho Le Kahw
|2
|Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ...
|Dec 25
|Yallasport
|3
|Busty strip club girls?
|Dec 23
|Cho Seung Hoi
|2
|Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again
|Dec 23
|Oxkox
|2
|Adult World - Megan (Feb '11)
|Dec 23
|Gookmoot
|9
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC