Louisville surges in third to roll past Syracuse women's basketball
Asia Durr scored a career-high 36 points, including 18 during Louisville's 36-point third quarter, and Mariya Moore had a triple-double as the eighth-ranked Cardinals rallied past No. 25 Syracuse 91-76 on Thursday night to open Atlantic Coast Conference play.
