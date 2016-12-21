Longtime Onondaga Co. lawyer taking over taxpayer-funded criminal defense program
An Onondaga County deputy attorney will leave government to take over the troubled program that pays defense lawyers to represent poor criminal defendants. Kathleen Dougherty, a 17-year veteran of the county's law department, will become executive director of the Assigned Counsel Program in mid-January, said Lauren Seiter, chair of the ACP board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
