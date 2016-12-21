Lake Effect Snow Warnings and Watches...

Lake Effect Snow Warnings and Watches for Central New York: Up to a foot in Syracuse through Friday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Heavy snow and wind will return to Central New York courtesy of Lake Ontario late Thursday through Friday, December 29-30, 2016. (Gary Walts Syracuse- After a couple weeks off, the lake effect snow machine is set to crank up once again, with one to two feet of snow expected between Thursday and Friday for parts of Central New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson Wed Misc 1
Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14) Tue Claudette Jackson 18
News Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10) Dec 25 Ho Le Kahw 2
News Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ... Dec 25 Yallasport 3
Busty strip club girls? Dec 23 Cho Seung Hoi 2
Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again Dec 23 Oxkox 2
Adult World - Megan (Feb '11) Dec 23 Gookmoot 9
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Onondaga County was issued at December 29 at 9:28AM EST

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,425,983

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC