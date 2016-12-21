Lake Effect Snow Warnings and Watches for Central New York: Up to a foot in Syracuse through Friday
Heavy snow and wind will return to Central New York courtesy of Lake Ontario late Thursday through Friday, December 29-30, 2016. (Gary Walts Syracuse- After a couple weeks off, the lake effect snow machine is set to crank up once again, with one to two feet of snow expected between Thursday and Friday for parts of Central New York.
