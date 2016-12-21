Iconic 'Syracuse' sign at Hancock Air...

Iconic 'Syracuse' sign at Hancock Airport getting LED replacement

The iconic, neon "Syracuse" sign that has greeted travelers arriving at Syracuse Hancock International Airport for more than half a century is coming down. Workers began removing the sign's red, script-style letters from the roof of the passenger terminal's south concourse on Thursday and will be replacing them with similar style letters that utilize LED lighting.

