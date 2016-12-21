Iconic 'Syracuse' sign at Hancock Airport getting LED replacement
The iconic, neon "Syracuse" sign that has greeted travelers arriving at Syracuse Hancock International Airport for more than half a century is coming down. Workers began removing the sign's red, script-style letters from the roof of the passenger terminal's south concourse on Thursday and will be replacing them with similar style letters that utilize LED lighting.
