House of the Week: A look inside the ...

House of the Week: A look inside the Icon Tower apartments in downtown Syracuse

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

More than eight years after Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield moved to DeWitt from downtown Syracuse, its former 10-story headquarters has life once again. The Icon Tower will house 89 apartments, plus two floors of office and retail space, including Fabio's Antica Cucina , an Italian restaurant on the ground floor with a full bar and wood-burning oven imported from Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson Dec 28 Misc 1
Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14) Dec 27 Claudette Jackson 18
News Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10) Dec 25 Ho Le Kahw 2
News Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ... Dec 25 Yallasport 3
Busty strip club girls? Dec 23 Cho Seung Hoi 2
Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again Dec 23 Oxkox 2
Adult World - Megan (Feb '11) Dec 23 Gookmoot 9
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,635 • Total comments across all topics: 277,499,629

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC