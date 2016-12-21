Hanukkah begins Saturday night; CNY menorah lighting schedule
On the first night of Hanukkah special prayers are recited, and one candle is lit on the menorah. Each night another candle is lit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busty strip club girls?
|Fri
|Cho Seung Hoi
|2
|Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again
|Fri
|Oxkox
|2
|Adult World - Megan (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Gookmoot
|9
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Tracy
|8
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Good fella
|32
|Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14)
|Dec 19
|Irene Miller
|17
|Slain transgender people remembered (Nov '09)
|Dec 19
|Wondering
|92
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC