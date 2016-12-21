Group that wants to save I-81 in Syracuse says state's tunnel study was flawed

An organization of businesses and elected officials opposed to diverting Interstate 81 traffic around downtown Syracuse says a state study rejecting the elevated highway's replacement by a tunnel was flawed. Save81.org said Tuesday a review it commissioned by highway and traffic engineers Maser Consulting, of Hawthorne, found that the DOT's tunnel feasibility study was "flawed and biased in order to achieve a preordained outcome."

