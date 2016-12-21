Group that wants to save I-81 in Syra...

Group that wants to save I-81 in Syracuse says state's tunnel study was flawed

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

An organization of businesses and elected officials opposed to diverting Interstate 81 traffic around downtown Syracuse says a state study rejecting the elevated highway's replacement by a tunnel was flawed. Save81.org said Tuesday a review it commissioned by highway and traffic engineers Maser Consulting, of Hawthorne, found that the DOT's tunnel feasibility study was "flawed and biased in order to achieve a preordained outcome."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson 5 hr Misc 1
Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14) Tue Claudette Jackson 18
News Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10) Sun Ho Le Kahw 2
News Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ... Sun Yallasport 3
Busty strip club girls? Dec 23 Cho Seung Hoi 2
Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again Dec 23 Oxkox 2
Adult World - Megan (Feb '11) Dec 23 Gookmoot 9
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Onondaga County was issued at December 28 at 2:27PM EST

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,881

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC