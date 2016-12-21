Group that wants to save I-81 in Syracuse says state's tunnel study was flawed
An organization of businesses and elected officials opposed to diverting Interstate 81 traffic around downtown Syracuse says a state study rejecting the elevated highway's replacement by a tunnel was flawed. Save81.org said Tuesday a review it commissioned by highway and traffic engineers Maser Consulting, of Hawthorne, found that the DOT's tunnel feasibility study was "flawed and biased in order to achieve a preordained outcome."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|5 hr
|Misc
|1
|Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Claudette Jackson
|18
|Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|Ho Le Kahw
|2
|Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ...
|Sun
|Yallasport
|3
|Busty strip club girls?
|Dec 23
|Cho Seung Hoi
|2
|Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again
|Dec 23
|Oxkox
|2
|Adult World - Megan (Feb '11)
|Dec 23
|Gookmoot
|9
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC