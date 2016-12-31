Former Black River Valley Club converted into philanthropy center
Rande S. Richardson hopes the community will embrace the Northern New York Community Foundation's new home in the former Black River Valley Club as a warm and welcoming place. In two weeks, the community foundation will move from its current location across the street in the old HSBC bank building and into the former men's club at 120 Washington St. following a $3 million, nearly yearlong restoration.
