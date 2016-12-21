Flashback: Zsa Zsa Gabor 'dazzles' in Syracuse in 1973
Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, center, poses for a picture in Syracuse with Mahtab Shaikh, and his wife Marilyn. The date of the photo has been lost, but it might have been from August 1973 when she appeared in the play "Blithe Spirits" at Henninger High School.
