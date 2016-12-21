Festivus begins with the airing of grievances: Share your complaints about 2016

Stephen Colbert recently channeled R.E.M. to celebrate the " End of the Year as We Know It " with lyrics lamenting Zika, Harambe, the Flint water crisis, President-elect Donald Trump's lengthy feud with Syracuse native Megyn Kelly, and celebrity deaths like Prince, and David Bowie. Central New York singer-songwriter Joe Altier similarly turned his complaints into a song, parodying Meredith Willson's "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas" with references to Brexit, WikiLeaks, creepy clowns, the COR corruption scandal and Pokemon Go.

