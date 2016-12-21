Fake investor without college degree stole $700K; gets 7 to 21 years in prison
A Syracuse man who convinced dozens of people to invest with him in "foreign oil" will spend 7 to 21 years in prison today after pleading guilty to stealing their money. Allen Hess, 53, of 770 James St., admitted that he schemed to defraud 28 victims out of $694,000 by passing himself off as an expert in "foreign oil" investments.
