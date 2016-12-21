Crash backs up traffic on Interstate ...

Crash backs up traffic on Interstate 690 in Syracuse

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A crash was reported at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday on I-690 east at the State Fair Boulevard ramp, Onondaga County 911 dispatch logs show. No injuries were reported, according to dispatch logs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14) 1 hr Claudette Jackson 18
News Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10) Sun Ho Le Kahw 2
News Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ... Sun Yallasport 3
Busty strip club girls? Dec 23 Cho Seung Hoi 2
Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again Dec 23 Oxkox 2
Adult World - Megan (Feb '11) Dec 23 Gookmoot 9
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Dec 23 Tracy 8
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,220

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC