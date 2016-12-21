Crash backs up traffic on Interstate 690 in Syracuse
A crash was reported at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday on I-690 east at the State Fair Boulevard ramp, Onondaga County 911 dispatch logs show. No injuries were reported, according to dispatch logs.
